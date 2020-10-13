Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

WOMEN are at a greater risk of mental health problems, particularly mood disorders like depression and anxiety which can be worsened by societal expectations which include child rearing, development and early education; family functioning and community building.

Depression is now one of the leading causes of disease burden affecting women in Zimbabwe where an estimated 15 percent suffer from the disorder with reports that about 16 percent of women who give birth suffer postnatal depressions.

Defined as a mood disorder characterised by a sad or irritable mood; loss of motivation; lack of energy, feeling tired or fatigued for a period of at least two weeks, depression can lead to suicide.

According to Dr Chido Madzvamutse, a psychiatrist who recently compiled a handbook on understanding and overcoming depression, many women in Zimbabwe still face social and cultural pressures that may also increase the risk of depression.

She says some depression symptoms include low sex drive, poor sleep or sleeping too much; poor appetite or increased appetite and comfort eating.

Poor concentration at home in child care and in workplaces; feelings of helplessness or powerlessness; low self-esteem and excessive guilt are some of the often-ignored symptoms of depression in women.

“Many women including both stay at home mothers and working women have to juggle multiple roles as wives, sisters, mothers, daughters, daughter-in-laws, friends, aunts, professional roles, community roles. This can be exhausting if not handled with wisdom. Additionally, many women may attach their sense of self-worth to these roles and duties and find it difficult to say no or to admit they are overwhelmed,” says Dr Madzvamutse.

She adds due to rapid changes in social and cultural structures, many women have lost traditional support structures.

“Children truly used to be raised by the village or community but we now have become more nuclear in our family structures with little if any support from family or friends. This can increase our risk of depression as well.”

Dr Madzvamutse said many women still struggle to get access to education and this often compromises their socioeconomic positions.

“Poverty and lack can limit a woman’s options and lead her to compromise and this lack of autonomy can also be a risk factor for depression. Women who do work may still face challenges of lower paid work compared to men as well. Women also have to bear with much of the ‘unpaid work’ of life which includes caring for the sick, household chores, early childhood education and monitoring of education in older children.”

As one of the solutions for overcoming depression, Dr Madzvamutse said there is a great role for lifestyle changes particularly exercise which has been found to be very effective in improving mood in mild depression.

“Eating a balanced diet, sleeping well, keeping connected with family and friends also help in improving mood.

Other self-help strategies include self-help cognitive behavioural work that can be done online as well as journaling to ventilate and make sense of troublesome thoughts and emotions,” she adds.

According to her more intensive psychological therapy with a mental health professional is needed for severe depression. “We fear what we do not understand and the presentation of depression may cause us to wonder if it is a medical problem at all. There are many cultural beliefs about mental illness and depression that may make us feel stigmatised and embarrassed to seek help.” — @thamamoe

