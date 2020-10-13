Langton Nyakwenda

FORMER Zimbabwe national team central midfielder Esrom Nyandoro has been hailed as one of the best players to ever grace the South African Premiership.

Nyandoro, a former Mamelodi Sundowns star player, was included in Brian Baloyi’s Dream Team published by Kick Off early this week.

Baloyi is a respected South African football legend and a former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper.

He included himself in a team that also has former Leeds United star Lucas Radebe, as one of the centre-backs.

Nyandoro anchors a midfield that has the likes of Doctor Khumalo and Jo Mosheu.

Ex-Bafana Bafana left-back David Nyathi and former Kaizer Chiefs right-back Trevor Mthimkhulu are also in the team.

“With David Nyathi and KKK always overlapping, having the defence is very important,” Baloyi noted.

Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy and the legendary Lesley Manyathela are also in the team.

Nyandoro is the only Zimbabwean player in Baloyi’s Dream Team.

