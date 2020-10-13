Sports Reporter

THE National Sports Stadium in Harare has been cleared to host the bumper 2021 Afcon qualifier between the Warriors and Algeria next month.

CAF today gave the facility the greenlight to host the Warriors/Algeria match when they released match day three and four of the Afcon qualifiers.

The rescheduled fixture, to be played four days after the same teams clash in Algeria, takes place on November 16.

The back-to-back ties were originally scheduled to be played in March but was cancelled days before the first leg in Algeria due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Zimbabwe were on their way to host the African champions in the second leg on neutral soil after Confederation of African Football (CAF) had banned all the country’s stadium for failing to meet minimum requirements.

Government, through the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Ministry then took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic-enforced break to address flaws at the giant venue.

They have done almost all the work save for installing bucket seats.

