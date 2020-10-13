Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been saved the embarrassment of playing their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier home fixture against Algeria on neutral territory, with the match now scheduled to take place at the National Sports Stadium next month.

According to referees’ appointments for the match from the Confederation of African Football, the match is taking place at the NSS on 16 November with kick off at 15:00. Sudanese referees will take charge of the encounter.

The Warriors and the Dessert Foxes will square off in Algeria on 9 November before they clash in Zimbabwe a week later.

When the Afcon qualifiers were postponed due to the coronavirus in March, Zifa were running around looking for a venue outside the country since Zimbabwe’s stadiums had been banned by Caf from hosting international matches as they were in a bad state at that time.

Work has been going on over the months at the NSS and Barbourfields Stadium. Caf should now be satisfied with the renovations that took place at NSS, hence the decision for Zimbabwe to enjoy home advantage against Algeria.

Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela said they were now waiting for official correspondence from Caf.

The Warriors are second in group H where they have four points after a 0-0 draw with Botswana at home and a 2-1 triumph over Zambia in Lusaka. Algeria top the log with six points, having drubbed Zambia 5-0 at home before they recorded a 1-0 win over Botswana in Gaborone.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...