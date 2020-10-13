Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

LAST month Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry told senators that Caf had not released dates for resumption of the Total Afcon and Champions League in which both the Warriors and FC Platinum are involved.

The Minster even doubted that international football would be played this year on the continent, yet we know that the Warriors take on African champions Algeria in back-to-back qualifiers, while FC Platinum’s opponents are yet to be known.

“Confederation of African Football (Caf), has not spoken or sent any reference to any of the stakeholders that the resumption of play will be within this year,” Minister Coventry told the Senate last month.

She made these remarks almost a month after Caf had released dates for Afcon qualifiers and the Champions League.

Fast forward to this month; last week on Thursday the Minister told the Senate that Zifa was yet to distribute the Fifa Covid-19 relief funds to its affiliates.

“As far as I am aware, there was money sent by Fifa to Zifa in order to resume the game of football and help in terms of testing players. Since that resumption is still under consideration, that money has not been released to the clubs as yet,” Minister Coventry told the Senate in response to a question about alleged abuse of the fund.

However, Zifa has already distributed that money to its affiliates and the question is why is the Minister not in the loop about such developments?

Minister Coventry’s portfolio isn’t exclusively sport, but she also superintends youth, arts and recreation, and all these have technical arms that should be giving her real time updates on any developments in their domain.

There is also the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, who is the head of the secretariat.

Why then are ministry officials not furnishing the Minister with correct information to apprise a crucial arm of the legislature?

Minister Coventry is an iconic sportsperson, a multiple Olympic swimming gold medallist, and her love for sport is undoubted, but those responsible for briefing her seem to be full of drama.

Perhaps that’s the reason why football has not resumed in this country, but other sports have been given the green light.

Perhaps the Minister still hasn’t been made aware that the Premier Soccer League medical committee’s protocol on the resumption of football was presented to the SRC on September 1.

According to Article 19, Section (e) of the SRC Act, it is the duty of the Commission to advise the Government of the needs of sport and recreation, while Article 22, Section (b) says the board may submit to the Minister such reports as the board may consider advisable.

What is interesting is that the section under Article 22 says ‘may consider advisable’, which means probably the board never thought it was necessary to advise the Minister on the release of dates by Caf and that Zifa has distributed Covid-19 funds to its affiliates.

This, however, cannot be a laughing matter and therefore taken lightly that a whole Minister twice presents the wrong information to the Senate when she has an array of technical support staff that should be briefing her on a daily basis.

The support staff is sleeping on duty and the SRC hasn’t helped the situation either by briefing her on operations of the various national sports associations.

