Ishemunyoro Chingwere, Business Reporter

THE views of both large and small scale miners will be considered during the process of crafting the Mines and Mining Amendment Bill, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando has said.

Minister Chitando made these remarks when he officiated at the signing ceremony of three partnership agreements by the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) in Harare last Friday.

Zimbabwe is currently in the process of amending the Mines and Minerals Act so that, among other things, it can be crafted in a manner that can foster rapid growth in the sector so that it contributes meaningfully towards economic growth.

President Mnangagwa has identified mining and agriculture as the two pillars on which Zimbabwe will leverage economic revival and growth towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

As part of its sectoral strategy, the mining sector is primed to attain US$12 billion annual exports by 2023 up from US$2,7 billion in 2017 and the indications are that the sector will achieve the objective.

It is against this background that the Government wants miners’ input in the crafting of the new law to ensure optimum performance of the sector. Minister Chitando implored players in the mining sector to join either the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe or ZMF depending on the size of their operations and influence the Government from that space.

“The success of Zimbabwe’s mining space is also anchored on good communication between the stakeholders (miners) and Government,” Minister Chitando told delegates who attended the ZMF partnership signing ceremony.

“We have heard some, in the last two or so weeks indicating that we are not being consulted or we are not going to be consulted in terms of input into the Mines and Minerals Act.

“Of course if you are not a member of the Chamber of Mines of ZMF you are not going to be consulted.

“We will consult these two entities because they represent all the mining investors or players in the country.

“We would want all the associations that fall under the ZMF to give their input to the federation and then the Government will consult the federation,” he said.

In July, stakeholders including Government and Parliamentarians, met in Mutare for a consultative round-table. Minister Chitando also advised that another consultation process is scheduled for the next fortnight and both the chamber and ZMF will input.

The consultation is in sync with President Mnangagwa’s economic thrust of providing the framework for private sector led industrialisation and economic growth.

Speaking at the same event, ZMF president Ms Henrietta Rushwaya, said the small scale mining sector is poised for exponential growth on the back of tremendous Government support.

“We have our work cut out for us,” said Ms Rushwaya. “We really would like to thank the Government for the tremendous support that has been extended to us to ensure the welfare of the sector is taken care of,” she said.

“It is because of this Government commitment and support that we are also now taking it upon ourselves to scout for partners who are coming to augment our efforts.”

