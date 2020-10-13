Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE National Recovery Rate for Covid-19 has risen sharply to 95.1 percent with the country recording 1122 recoveries as of Monday. Previously, the rate was standing at 81 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said this has resulted in significant drop in active cases.

“There are 1122 new recoveries reported. National Recovery Rate rises to 95.1 percent and active cases go down to 164 today. Harare reported 1114 recoveries today (yesterday) after following up the cases,” the Ministry said.

It added that 10 new cases were also recorded on Monday and no deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

As of 12 October 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8021 cases, 7627 recoveries and 230 deaths so far.

Like this: Like Loading...