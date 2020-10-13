Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) is set to launch its five-year strategic plan (2020-2024) tomorrow, which will guide its operations as the bi-national organisation moves towards implementation of the Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme (BGHES) project.

Zimbabwe and Zambia are working towards constructing two power stations at Batoka Gorge, which are expected to generate a combined 2 400MW at a cost of about US$5 billion.

ZRA chief executive, Engineer Munyaradzi Munodawafa, said the virtual launch will take place from ZRA’s head office in Lusaka tomorrow.

The 2020-2024 strategic plan follows the expiry of another five-year corporate strategy (2015-2019).

“As the Corporate Strategy (Strategic Plan) for 2015-2019 came to an end, the authority formulated the Corporate Strategy (2020-2024) after undertaking several consultative activities with all stakeholders both internal and external,” he said.

“These included one on one interviews, focus group discussions, workshops, field research and desk research among others in both contracting states and beyond.”

Eng Munodawafa said the strategic plan will guide ZRA in its operations for the next five years.

“The 2020-2024 Corporate Strategy is an important tool that will guide the authority’s drive towards meeting its strategic goals for the next quinquennial,” he said.

“In view of the need for the Covid-19 prevention measures, only 15 guests and five members of the press will be allowed to physically witness the unveiling of the strategy. Members of the Council of Ministers, board of directors chiefs from ZRA’s catchment area and other stakeholders from the two contracting states will follow and participate virtually during the launch,” said Eng Munodawafa.

He said members of the public will also be accorded an opportunity to follow proceedings on the authority website and other social media platforms. ZRA is a bi-national organisation jointly owned by the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe and its mandate is to sustainably harness hydro-power potential offered by the waters of the Zambezi River forming a common border between the two states for socio-economic and industrial development of the two countries.

The company was formed in 1987 and recently announced a compensation for the resettlement action plan for the BGHES project whose construction had been expected to kick start in 2018. The project has failed to take off for several decades owing to unavailability of funds.

[email protected]

