Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO arts ensemble Bambelela Arts were on Friday crowned the Geraldine Roche drama champions following a competition that included arts groups from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

The revamped event which is in its second edition, was held virtually in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ten groups battled it out for the top spot at Sabela Studio at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Bambelela Arts were followed closely by Roar and 2019 champions Langelitsha Arts who came out third.

Jahunda Community Arts were fourth while number five and six were YADS and Vulindlela respectively. Shaba followed as number seven whereas Loxion Theatre, Ablaze and Suspense were named position eight, nine and 10 respectively.

The competition used both drama and film to deliver messages and raise awareness on issues affecting communities while at the same time sharpening drama skills, especially for the youths.

Speaking after the colourful ceremony, Geraldine Roche project coordinator Khaliphile Sibanda said:

“We are happy that the event which had been stalled due to Covid-19 was held successfully.

“Winners namely number one will get three months sponsorship in form of community outreach with remuneration and a performance trip to Harare for five days. This will enable them to grow their brand.

“Second position will get two months sponsorship while third position will get one-month sponsorship.

“As a company that values arts we will continue with the project going forward,” said Sibanda.

One of the nine members of Bambelela Arts Ensemble, Nomvelo Bhehane said they are elated to take top spot.

“We are very excited for this win as we had a chance to explore and showcase our talents and it was very much appreciated and noticed.

“We hoping we have opened gates for collaborations with other arts groups countrywide and beyond borders,” said Bhehane. — @mthabisi_mthire.

