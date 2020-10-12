Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE 2020 Cosafa Women’s Championship is to take centre-stage in South Africa’s Nelson Mandela Bay from 3-14 November in what are expected to be the first women’s internationals staged on the African continent since the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with the football calendar.

Cosafa also have plans to their Under-17 Championship concurrently with the senior competition from November 5-13, providing some much-needed international competition in this critical age-group.

It should be a welcome return to national team competition for the sides, who have endured a frustrating 2020, but with light at the end of the tunnel, the future looks a lot brighter.

Cosafa said the Women’s Championship will feature eight teams, split into two groups of four, who will battle it out for a place in the semifinals.

Hosts and defending champions South Africa will be joined by Angola, Botswana, Comoros Islands, Malawi, East African guest nation Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe in what is a strong field.

The draws for both championships are scheduled for next week Tuesday.

“It is the third year in a row the senior tournament will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay, where the support in the stands has always been superb. That will be an element that is missing this year with the competition to take place behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions,’’ said Cosafa.

South Africa have won the last three championships, and six out of seven in all, with only Zimbabwe breaking their run on home soil in 2011. However, with so many Banyana Banyana players now plying their trade abroad, it is likely to be a much-changed selection from coach Desiree Ellis.

South Africa defeated Zambia 1-0 in last year’s final, just months after they appeared at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France. Zimbabwe took third place when they beat Botswana 3-0.

It proved a superb launch pad for many players, with the likes of Zambia’s Racheal Nachula netting 10 goals in the competition which helped her win a move to Spanish side Zaragoza.

