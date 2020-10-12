Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Ndolwane Super Sounds front man Martin Sibanda and long-lost stage mate Charles Ndebele shared the stage over the weekend during the former’s 49th birthday party held at Hillbrow Theatre in South Africa.

The Big Boss, born on October 8, 1971, shared a picture of the two dancing the night award, thrilling the crowd that had gathered on the night.

Ndolwane Super Sounds split with Ndebele and Sibanda parting ways in 2011. Sibanda retained the original name, while Ndebele appended Amangwe Production to the name.

The picture among an array of others which were captioned: “Saturday October 10 was made special by everyone who was there with me. With thanks and appreciation, I would like to say you are all blessings in flesh and again thank you to the MPS security services for keeping us safe and secure, until then may we be blessed. Mollet Protection Services,” said Martin on his Facebook page to his nearly 20 000 followers.

This fueled renewed calls that the two should do one album, together just for the fans as they watched the duo roll back the hands of time and reminding people of yester year hits.

“Martin Sibanda & Ndolwane Super Sounds bafo mina ngilesicelo sekukaningi ngihlala ngikhala ngalolu daba. Ngicela likhumisane umlotha madoda libuyisane lo Charles madoda sithembe lina (Martin Sibanda and Ndolwane Super Sounds, it has been so long that I have begged you two about this issue. I request that you let bygones be bygones and reconcile with Charles Ndebele. Our hope is you two),” wrote one Hassan Mpofu.

Another Michael Magesh Tembo suggested that, Mdolomba, as Charles Ndebele is sometimes refereed to, should swallow his pride saying: “Charli swallow your pride and join the Big Boss you were good together during those days.”

However, Tembo was speedily corrected by other fans saying he should direct his request to both artistes and not single out Ndebele.

“Are you sure about inkulumo yakho yokuthi (what you’re saying that) Charles is the one olepride (who is proud). Next time don’t point fingers to anyone just say guys please zehliseni lilungse amaphutha wenu (humble yourselves and fix the rift between you),” said Adonis Nkosi.

Last week The Chronicle spoke to former Ndolwane Bass guitarist Obert Obhija Vundla who also said he wished the two could reconcile and give fans just one album.

