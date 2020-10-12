Africa Moyo recently in GOKWE

The Second Republic has adopted a new and refreshing work ethic that has seen top officials arriving on time for events and being visible in communities where they will be assessing projects and launching news in line with the devolution agenda.

This was said by Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director general, Dr Gift Machengete last Friday at Gokwe Centre during the World Post Day commemorations.

President Mnangagwa is a stickler to time and has challenged his ministers and other Government officials to be always in the communities to hear the concerns of citizens.

With the New Dispensation we have seen a new breed of ministers who come for functions on time unlike in the past, said Dr Machengete.

Friday’s function started at 10am and almost all ministers and top officials had arrived by then.

Some of the officials who attended the event are Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Larry Mavima, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Victor Matemadanda, Gokwe Sesame MP, Gorden Chanda, and Chiefs Njelele, Mukoka, Nemangwe, and Sahi (represented).

Meanwhile, Cde Matemadanda said Education 5.0, which emphasises on students learning the practical aspects of their various trades, was critical in the attainment of Vision 2030 as more jobs will be created by students as they leave school.

“Government has invested so much in education in Gokwe and many people have benefited from this education provided by Zanu PF after independence, but in the old dispensation, we produced a lot of graduates who would then want to go and look for jobs,” said Cde Matemadanda.

“But Education 5.0, which was started by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, will help us achieve Vision 2030 of an Upper Middle Income economy as it creates jobs and not job seekers. We should have done it a long time ago and we would have been far as a nation.

“Through Education 5.0, schools became centres for the production of sanitisers and face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPEs) following the outbreak of Covid-19.”

He urged Gokwe residents not to be left behind in the national development agenda as the country drives to achieve Vision 2030.

Cde Matemadanda, who is also Defence and War Veterans Affairs Deputy Minister and Gokwe Central MP, said he has already spoken with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, for the setting up of a Nursing School at Gokwe District Hospital in line with devolution.

He suggested that preference for enrolment would be given to people from the area who are used to the generally hot weather since people from other provinces abandon their jobs and move to other areas soon after theirappointment.

Cde Matemadanda said he has initiated plans to set a factory to enable value addition to cotton, which is grown on a large scale in the area.

Cde Matemadanda thanked President Mnangagwa for the trust he has shown in the people of Gokwe by giving influential positions to some of them in Government, including State Security Minister Owen Ncube; Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima; Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima, and Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, among others.

