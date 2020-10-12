BY SILAS NKALA

A GANG of eight armed robbers yesterday morning pounced on the Bulawayo High Court and attacked a police officer manning the premises before breaking into the criminal registry office and attempting to open the safe where exhibits are stored.

They, however, failed to gain access to files.

Internal police sources yesterday said the incident occurred at around 4am.

“About eight accused persons armed with one pistol approached the police officer at the entrance guardroom and asked him the time he was to be changed. The officer got out of the guardroom to talk to the suspects and they produced a pistol and threatened him,” the source

said.

“They told him that they had nothing to do with him, but had their mission, so he needed not disturb them. They broke open the screen door to the corridor and went to the criminal registry office. They opened the unlocked screen gate to the registry office and opened the door using an alleged duplicate key.”

The police sources said the armed robbers gained entry to the registry office which is undergoing tiling.

“They attempted to break open the registry safe where exhibits are stored but failed. This occurred at around 4am today (yesterday). The police officer sustained injuries on the left eye and bruises on the right side of the abdomen but he is stable. He was taken to hospital for treatment,”

Contacted for comment, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said he had not yet received the report .

“I am hearing that from you, it is only that today I am not in office,” he said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not yet aware of the incident.

But police sources said the police were investigating the incident and no one had been arrested so far as the robbers quickly disappeared from the scene.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...