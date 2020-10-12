BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

AT least five Zanu PF candidates will contest the party’s primary elections to be held soon to fill the Marondera East constituency seat that was left vacant following the death of Patrick Chidhakwa.

Chidhakwa died in South Africa last month due to heart complications and was buried at his rural home in Gokwe.

Some party officials in the constituency have begun campaigning by distributing fliers and posters on social media platforms.

Some of the aspiring candidates include youthful leader Richmond Chikore, agronomist Tatenda Watambwa, Ngonidzashe Mandaza and Paradzai Bhasikoro.

NewsDay is reliably informed that some party members are pushing for former Marondera Central MP Lawrence Katsiru to represent them.

Katsiru owns a farm in the constituency.

Chidhakwa’s predecessor and ex-top police officer Jeremiah Chiwetu is also reportedly eying a comeback.

Zanu PF provincial secretary for administration Kudzai Majuru said the date for primary elections was still to be set and that they were waiting for a directive from higher offices.

“The date for the primary elections is yet to be set and we are waiting for a directive from our superiors. It is a process. Some have already fowarded their CVs and the chairman (Joel Biggie Matiza) will guide us accordingly on the vetting process,” he said.

Chidhakwa snatched the seat from Chiwetu in the primary elections before winning in the 2018 elections.

The MDC-Alliance in Marondera district has also started a similar process with aspiring candidates still forwarding their CVs.

Both Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance have been conducting primary elections despite Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health minister, suspending by-elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

