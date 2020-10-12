Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

EDUCATING communities on equal opportunities will see the country unlock vast potential in women’s football, according to experienced women’s coach Sabina Shumba.

Addressing a Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo Province virtual meeting at the weekend, Shumba said although football was a male dominated game, women could also make a name for themselves given equal opportunities.

“What needs to be done is to educate our communities on equal opportunities for male and female athletes. This will see more women taking up football roles,” said Shumba.

She said women’s football has vast potential given enough opportunities and support.

“Not all aspiring footballers make it, so those who fail to become proffesional players can be refrees, coaches or even fitness trainers. Personally l was never a football player so it was a bit of a challenge for people to accept me, but eventually l made my breakthrough.

“l encourage the ladies not to give up despite the obvious challenges that include lack of opportunities and physical barries that may arise,” said Shumba.

She said football was not her first love, but she fell in love with the beautiful game along the way.

“I decided to become a coach late in life. I was inspired by my husband, who is so much into football so for me it was more a matter of saying if I can’t beat them, join them,” she said.

Born in Gweru, Shumba is a qualified teacher who has taught in various schools in the Midlands and Matebeleland.

Presently she teaches at Sobukhazi High School where she coaches the girls’ football teams.

She said the school is very supportive of girls’ football, but due to financial challenges their assistance becomes limited.

Besides football, she is also into volleyball and baseball. – @innocentskizoe

