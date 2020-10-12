Business Reporter

MASVINGO province could realise more economic gains through leveraging on its major competitive advantages in the agriculture value chain with a bias towards exports.

Growing exports is at the heart of the Government’s economic transformation agenda and dovetails the devolution drive, which seeks to steer development through harnessing resources at local level. Under the devolution model, provinces are expected to compete in terms of economic growth and contribute to national development.

According to ZimTrade, the country’s trade development and promotion agency, about US$90 million worth of sugar exported by Zimbabwe mainly comes from Masvingo. The province is home to the giant Hippo Valley Estates Limited, a listed sugar milling firm, which is a subsidiary of South African headquartered, Tongaat Hulett.

The sugarcane growing sector is one of the largest employers alongside livestock production in the province. The main destination markets for sugar exports include Kenya, Botswana, United States of America, Spain and South Africa.

Official reports also indicate that Masvingo province has the largest livestock population in Zimbabwe, after overtaking Matabeleland provinces in recent years. ZimTrade has said this presents a wider opportunity for Masvingo province to tap into the export market, especially reigniting the meat value chain.

“The province can help ignite the meat value chain and meat exports can be exported to Europe where Zimbabwe meat products were well sought after,” said ZimTrade in its latest monthly newsletter.

“The Lucerne project in Chiredzi will help draw synergies with the large herd of cattle that the province has.

“The large cattle herd, coupled with the lucrative exotic skins from crocodiles, makes Masvingo a focal point for Hides and Skins.”

The trade agency said Masvingo province also has the potential for the production of citrus in the lowveld.

“By making use of the huge water bodies especially Tugwi-Mukorsi, the province can irrigate plantations in Mwenezi, Chiredzi and Triangle effectively boosting productivity in this region,” it said.

Agriculture experts contend that the hot weather conditions in most parts of the province are a favourable environment for the production of high ester content in Capsicums.

Masvingo province also produces Garlic and Ginger, which are key to maintaining healthy life and are in high demand locally and abroad. Farmers in and around Gutu have been producing the crops, which if they consolidate, can be exported to regional markets, said ZimTrade.

The trade agency also noted that the Eastern region has immense potential to increase the export from the country given its downstream effects on the processed foods sector that derives its inputs from the Manicaland province.

Investment of standards like Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade, Organic Certification and SYMETA are also expected to increase compliance levels of farmers, making produce from these provinces well sought after in the international arena.

Like this: Like Loading...