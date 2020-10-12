Business Reporter

LEADING poultry producer, Irvine’s Zimbabwe, has pledged to increase output while ensuring affordability of its product so as to assist the country in enhancing nutrition and health.

The company revealed this on Friday when it commemorated the “World Egg Day”, which was established by the International Egg Commission in Vienna in 1996 to raise awareness on the important nutritional role of eggs in human life. The day is celebrated on the second Friday of October each year.

“As Irvine’s, our purpose is to change lives in Africa by producing affordable protein and growing businesses. We produce millions of eggs annually to feed Zimbabwe and play a significant role in the eradication of malnutrition and helping to improve the health outcomes of children in nutritionally vulnerable areas,” Irvine’s commercial director, Mr Anele Zunga, said.

“This year’s theme is ‘Eggs, much more than the perfect protein’, which allows us to spread the word and make sure everyone knows what we already know, that eggs are an excellent, affordable source of high-quality nutrition, with the potential to help feed Zimbabwe.”

Health experts believe that eggs are a critical source of protein and offer a healthy and sustainable source of essential nutrients needed by humans. Irvine’s marked this year’s commemorations in style through sharing breakfast with Kudakwashe orphanage in Harare where it also donated 3 000 eggs and 100kg of chickens.

Mr Zunga said eggs were considered a low environmental impact protein source owing to new efficiencies and ongoing commitments made both on-farm and in the egg supply chain.

“They require very little water use, and the overall footprint of the egg has significantly reduced over the last 50 years,” he said.

As a regional processor, marketer and distributor of poultry products, Mr Zunga said Irvine’s Zimbabwe continuously strives to ensure that poultry products intended for human consumption were produced and handled in a manner that eliminates or minimises food hazards, which may infringe on the health of consumers.

Irvine’s is the leading poultry and poultry products producer, distributor and marketer in Zimbabwe and Sub Saharan Africa at large.

