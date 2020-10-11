Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ABOUT 80 000 women were screened for cervical cancer in Zimbabwe against a target of 100 000 with reports that some health care workers do not prioritise the service as it does not come with incentives.

Cervical cancer accounts for more than a third of deaths in the country.

HIV remains an important risk factor for cervical cancer and positive women are four to five times more likely to develop it compared to HIV negative women.

Cervical cancer is however, preventable and treatable if detected early.

All sexually active women should go for screening at least once in five years to reduce chances of developing cervical cancer.

The Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS) 2015 report said 79 percent of women had heard of cervical cancer but only 13 percent ever had a cervical examination.

According to the recently released United Nations Population Fund report, about two percent of those who were screened for cervical cancer were positive.

“Cervical cancer screening using visual inspection with acetic acid (VIAC) and cervicography is supported at 105 sites in Zimbabwe which includes all district, provincial, central hospitals and selected city health clinics. A total of 80 624 women were screened for cervical cancer during the year against a target of 100 000,” said UNFPA.

The report showed that at least 904 women were VIAC positive and of these 738 were treated through either cryotherapy, thermocoagulation or Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP) which is the most common service which involves the use of a small electrical wire loop used to remove abnormal cells from a cervix.

“The treatment rate for VIAC positive women increased from 54 percent in the first quarter to 80 percent in fourth quarter.

“Those who tested positive continue to be referred for treatment at the district hospitals as portable equipment for treatment is not yet available.”

According to UNFPA, the low uptake of VIAC services is a result of some health workers prioritising other programmes which come with incentives.

“The provision of cervical cancer services has been compromised at the health facilities as those involved are not paid incentives”. — @thamamoe

