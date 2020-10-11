Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BRIGADIER-General Sambulo Ndlovu’s national hero declaration is confirmation of his outstanding work in serving Zimbabwe’s interests while contributing to regional peace.

President Mnangagwa declared Brig-Gen Ndlovu a national hero on Friday after his burial on Thursday .

Brig-Gen Ndlovu died last Tuesday due to Covid-19 related complications and was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Only a handful of mourners attended his burial in compliance with Covid-19 prevention measures.

He was accorded a military parade in line with the normal burial of a commander.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube who during, Brig-Gen Ndlovu’s burial, stated that he deserved to be granted national hero status, yesterday said it was befitting that he was accorded the highest honour.

“This is very important. Some people might take it lightly but this is well deserved recognition for a man of his stature. He served the country with pride and we are grateful that the President saw it fit that he be declared a national hero even though it came after he had been buried,” said Minister Ncube.

She said she delivered the national hero message to the Ndlovu family on Friday at the family’s Riverside suburb residence.

Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said Brig Gen Ndlovu’s works speak for themselves.

“You don’t rise to that (Brig-Gen) position if you are not a national hero. Being a Brig-Gen is an automatic confirmation that someone is a national hero. He deserved to be accorded national hero status,” said Rtd Col Dube, describing the late national hero as a great commander.

“I first knew him during the liberation war in Zambia where he showed serious leadership qualities and served as one of the commanders although he was not part of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) High Command. Even in the army he held various leadership positions proving that he was a good commander.”

The family said they were humbled by the President’s decision to declare Brig-Gen Ndlovu a national hero.

His sister, Ms Sibonokuhle Ndlovu said the national hero status was just a confirmation of what they already knew.

“We were humbled by the decision to declare my brother a national hero although it wasn’t much of a surprise. Maybe we were a little bit worried that the announcement came late.

“He is a true hero, he worked for the country, he transformed lives of many people among family and friends. He was our hero even at home,” said Ms Ndlovu.

President Mnangagwa has described Brig-Gen Ndlovu as a decorated soldier who served the country with distinction.

The late national hero received several accords for contributing to the liberation of the country as well as Sadc peace duties.

He received the Independence Medal, the Liberation Medal, the Service Medal, the Mozambique Campaign Medal, the Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal and the Commander of the Zimbabwe Order of Merit Award.

Brig-Gen Ndlovu was born in Matshetsheni in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South in 1955.

He did his primary education at Shake Primary School in 1961 to 1968 but could not proceed to secondary education as his parents could not afford the fees.

Brig Gen Ndlovu pursued a career in carpentry attending Mlezu Agricultural Institute near Kwekwe in 1969 to 1971.

He conducted his practical training at Midlands Construction Company, which contributed to his political activism leading to his joining national politics and subsequently joining the armed struggle.

Brig Gen Ndlovu is survived by wife Mrs Sarah Ndlovu and six children. — @nqotshili.

