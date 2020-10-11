Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A South African-based Warriors’ player tested positive for Covid-19 and was excluded from the squad that takes on Malawi in an international friendly in Blantyre on Sunday afternoon.

The Warriors landed in Malawi on a chartered flight on Saturday after Zifa aborted its initial plans of a grueling road trip for the squad following a huge outcry.

The player, who turns out for SuperSport United in the DStv Premier Soccer League was tested at a private institution in Midrand, South Africa, on October 7 soon after being called up by Warriors’ coach Zdravko Logarušić.

He immediately went into self isolation.

“A positive test result for Covid-19 indicates that RNA from Sars-CoV-2 was detected in the sample. The patient is considered to be infected and is presumed to be contagious. Individuals diagonised with Covid-19 not requiring hospitalisation must self isolate. After a 10-day period of home isolation, asymptomatic people are regarded as no longer infectious. Provided a person’s fever has resolved and their symptoms have improved, those with mild disease may de-isolate 14 days after symptoms onset, while those with severe disease may de-isolate 14 days after achieving clinical stability. A follow-up test is not required as remnant RNA can be detected for up to six weeks after clinical recovery,” reads the player’s laboratory report.

The winger becomes the first Zimbabwean player to test positive for Covid-19.

Warriors team doctor Xolani Ndlovu could not be reached for comment.

