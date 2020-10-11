Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A BINGA man who allegedly fatally struck his ex-wife with an axe before cutting off her finger was once arrested for kidnapping and raping her before being released on bail about three months ago.

Denny Mumpande (38) of Phukuma 7 Chuuzya village under Chief Sinamagonde in Lusulu and Nolia Mudimba (33) had been on separation following long standing marital problems which forced her to move out of her marriage to stay with her parents.

Mumpande allegedly kidnapped and raped her in July this year.

He was arrested and released on bail pending trial although details of the case and bail conditions could not be readily availed to this publication.

He allegedly started stalking his ex-wife and nearly a fortnight ago he followed her to a nearby stream where she and a neighbour Ms Believe Siamupa had gone to fetch water and killed her.

Mumpande was on the run for four days before being arrested last Tuesday near Bulawayo Kraal while attempting to flee across the Zambezi River into Zambia.

He was not asked to plead to a murder charge when he appeared before Binga resident magistrate Mr Urgent Vundla for initial remand.

The magistrate remanded Mumpande in custody to next week on Thursday.

Prosecuting Mr Quiet Mpofu said Mumpande stalked the now deceased after she had gone to fetch water from a nearby stream.

“On 2 October in Nakaluba area between 5pm and 6pm the accused way lay the now deceased who was on her way home from Gungwe River where she had gone to fetch water in the company of Miss Believe Siamupa. The accused approached them and ordered Siamupa to proceed home as he wanted to talk to his ex-wife. He struck the deceased several times with an axe,” said Mr Mpofu.

Miss Siamupa had moved about 20 metres away from the two when she heard the now deceased screaming for help as Mumpande attacked her.

She ran home to inform the deceased’s father Mr Charles Siamwele who teamed up with other villagers and proceeded to the scene.

Mumpande fled and hid in a nearby bush when he saw them approaching.

They found Mudimba’s body lying lifeless facing downwards with two deep cuts on the head, another on the left knee and on the right hand where a ring finger was missing.

A report was made to the police.

[email protected]

