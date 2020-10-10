Sunday Mail Reporter

Former ZANU PF Youth League commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu, who surrendered himself to the police on Friday, will spend the weekend behind bars after he was remanded in custody by a Harare court yesterday.

Tsenengamu (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna charged with incitement to commit public violence.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that during the period from March 1, 2020, Tsenengamu posted video and audio messages on social media, inciting people across the country to participate in the July 31 demonstrations. In one of the audio clips, Tsenengamu is alleged to have said: “From 31 July and beyond, you must know that people will die as never previously witnessed in this country.

“Masses will be beaten heavily; thievery and corruption will increase to unprecedented levels. Boys and girls who are in the Diaspora with parents in the country, encourage your parents to attend the protests in their numbers and fight for themselves, fight for you and fight for the country as you are being oppressed in the Diaspora where you are based so that you will be able to come to them.”

The accused is also alleged to have incited the public using his Twitter handle @GodfreyTsenaz in which he posted: “I am not sure about the results of this approach. Anyway Zimbabwe must win. The Green Revolution is saying corruption and looting must fall on July 31.”

Tsenengamu will return to court tomorrow for a ruling on his bail application.

