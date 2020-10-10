Wallace Ruzvidzo

ZANU PF has lauded Government for the “sterling preparations” for the 2020-2021 farming season, headlined by the Pfumvudza programme.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Harare yesterday, the ruling party’s acting spokesperson, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa and Government for forward planning meant to ensure food security for the country.

“We are more proud of the fact that both small-scale and large-scale farmers have received their agricultural inputs in time,” said Cde Chinamasa.

“However, this year the distribution of inputs happened efficiently and that makes us hopeful that given the rains anticipated this season, this farming year will be great.”

Similarly, Cde Chinamasa expressed satisfaction with the ongoing preparations for ZANU PF’s 19th national annual people’s conference to be held in Bindura. A team visited the venue for inspections on Wednesday. The annual conference will be held in December under strict Covid-19 health guidelines.

Further, the ruling party’s acting spokesperson revealed that arrangements for the Anti-Sanctions Day to be held on October 25 are progressing well with various activities earmarked for the day.

He said sanctions were an act of war against innocent citizens hence they should fall.

However, Cde Chinamasa said President Mnangagwa had done a good job in finding a way around the illegal embargo.

“The party has already commenced programmes to mark the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day which will be marked by all Sadc countries on the 25th of October every year,” he said.

“The day was declared to provide regional solidarity with Zimbabwe which has suffered undue sanctions for two decades running.

“We are proud that our Government under the stewardship and leadership of President Mnangagwa has performed immensely despite the debilitating effects of these sanctions which are hurting ordinary Zimbabweans and our economy.”

The party extended its gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who is also the African Union chairperson, President John Magufuli of Tanzania, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Hage Geingob of Namibia and President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana for their continued and unwavering support.

