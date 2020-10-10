Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) will this week hold an expo to impart information on railway and road safety awareness to members of the public in commemoration of the Southern African Railway Association (SARA) Railway Safety Week.

In a statement, NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said the company with other railway companies in the Sadc region will commemorate the railway safety week to increase public awareness campaigns.

“Railway companies in the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) region will this month commemorate the inaugural Southern African Railway Association (SARA) Railway Safety Week. The Railway Safety Week will be held from 12 to 16 October 2020 in all the SARA member states.

“This follows a resolution by the SARA Board last year to set aside a week in October every year to increase public awareness campaigns on railway safety to curb accidents and fatalities on the track. The Railway Safety Week is also meant to ensure that the region has a joint regional advocacy for railways safety practices which conform to the Sadc SARA Railway Safety Standards,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika also said the commemorations would emphasise on rail/road crossing safety.

“This year’s commemorations will focus on rail/road level crossing awareness with the theme, ‘rail safety starts with me: stop, look, listen, save lives.’ Rail/road level crossings in the Sadc region have been scenes of many horrific accidents as vehicle drivers ignore traffic rules and try to cross these intersections in front of oncoming trains.

“Among the activities lined up for the Railway Safety Week are awareness campaigns on rail and road safety, education programmes, practical involvement of everyone, Safety Week procession and march and train ride for participants to and from Paisley Rail/Road level crossing,” he said.

“The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Joel Biggie Matiza, is expected to officially open the 2020 Railway Safety Week. The official launch of the week will be on 16 October at the busiest rail/road level crossing on Paisley Road in the Workington industrial area in Harare where many deadly accidents have been reported.”

Mr Maravanyika said the awareness campaigns are important for various reasons.

“The awareness campaigns are expected to assist in reducing railway sector incidents and accidents. Also reduce vandalism while protecting both railway and road infrastructure and safety equipment. Moreover, the railway safety week should promote the railway sector and its importance in the academic and curricula sector,” said Mr Maravanyika.

He also urged every citizen to take part in the commemorations.

“The NRZ is inviting members of the public, road users, transporters, regulatory and safety organisations, insurance companies and others to be part of the commemorations as there is a lot to learn on rail/road safety issues,” he said.

SARA has its headquarters in Harare and was formed in April 1996 in line with the SADC Protocol on Transport, Communications and Meteorology (PTCM), Article 13.13 which stipulated the formation of Regional Associations for each transport mode.

