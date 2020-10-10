BY Garikai Mafirakureva

ELEVEN Chiredzi residents who participated in the July 31 anti-corruption protests have been further remanded to November 11, 2020 after police failed to record statements from witnesses.

The State and the accused’s lawyer consented to the postponement when the residents appeared before magistrate Joy Chikodzere early this week.

All the accused, who are being represented by human rights lawyer Advocate Martin Mureri, were arrested on July 31 evening after pictures of their demonstration in Chiredzi town earlier on went viral on social media.

They are on $5 000 bail each.

The 11 were also ordered to report to the nearest police station twice a week until the matter is finalised.

