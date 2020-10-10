By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

THE number of delegates to the Zanu PF annual national people’s conference set to be held in Mashonaland Central province in December would be scaled down in line with COVID-19 guidelines, a party official has said.

The party’s administration director Dickson Dzora on Wednesday visited the provincial capital, Bindura, to assess potential venues for the province.

He said delegates would be reduced from their usual 7 000 to 9 000.

He, however, refused to disclose the actual number of delegates to attend this year’s annual jamboree.

“There are major decisions to be made, one of which is the number of delegates under COVID-19, the conference is normally attended by 7 000 to 9 000 delegates, but the provincial leadership is expected to make recommendations on how the figures should be cut in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dzora said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions after a decline in infections.

Mnangagwa’s deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health minister, last week suspended the holding of by-elections citing COVID-19, but Zanu PF has gone ahead with its primary elections in some constituencies.

Mnangagwa himself has been moving around the country where his gatherings attract large gatherings despite the safety concerns.

The host province is busy with preparations for district co-ordinating committee elections which have caused rifts in the party as candidates canvas for support for positions.

Stiff competition is mainly between Kazembe Kazembe and businessman James Makamba, who are fighting for the chairmanship.

Dzora said accreditation of delegates to the annual conference, which normally begins on October 1, was already behind schedule.

Kazembe said the province was ready to host the conference.

“We are very excited in hosting the conference and we cannot wait any longer,” he said.

