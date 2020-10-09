Tafadzwa Zimoyo Fashion 263

With temperatures changing, many people especially women, are sceptical and confused at the same time on which hairstyle to rock.

I know it is summer and you need to let loose your hair or just be bald enough to have cool fresh air, but then it is now also raining, so what do you do?

You should know that your hair is your crown and that is the first impression you present apart from your fashion statement.

While the conditions might be particularly difficult to deal with, you just need to know that having natural hair this season is trendy.

Popular late actress Joan Crawford once said that you need to trust your hair stylist.

“I think the most important thing a woman can have — next to talent, of course is her hairdresser,” she said.

Trust Joan to say it best because that is a great compliment from the late icon.

Hairdressers, listen closely, you are important!

It doesn’t get said enough, but everyone knows it to be true, your talent is not in hair, it is in making people feel beautiful.

I am not sure how hot the weaves and wigs are, but believe you me, it seems very uncormfortable, because I have seen many ladies, especially in meetings and at cafeteria, patting their heads constantly.

“It is not that they will be scratching their heads for ideas, trying to convince their counterparts, but it will be hot as hell,” says one of my co-workers.

A survey by Yours Truly reveals that cornrows, hair-twist, long thin braids, box braids and bob-Ashanti hairstyles are suitable for summer and the rainy season.

Local hair enthusiast Dr Solomon Guramatunhu says African woman hair is free and the best one can have, as they can relax, straighten it, weave or put dreadlocks.

Well that says a lot.

So natural hair is unique because our everyday hairstyle can make a significant difference in the health of our curls.

Finding hairstyles is sometimes time-consuming because you want something that looks good while not ruining your mane.

You can always count on braids to get every last stray piece of hair tucked away.

According to NaturalHairQueen magazine, if you live in a hot climate location, you are probably already smart about maintaining your hair under the sun.

“The sun is a top concern for natural hair in the summer,” wrote NHQ. “If you see your hair starting to change colours, you might think it is lovely to have a few pretty highlights, but for grannies please do not dye your hair.

“However, highlights can also mean damage and frizz that you will have to deal with for years to come.”

Well, we are told that the sun’s effect on hair is dramatic.

Again the UV can make your hair dry, brittle, and damaged, so you probably won’t shed excess hair from the scalp, but you could experience breakage and be stuck with dry, short strands if you don’t protect before hand.

The tips from NQH are as follows:

Natural hair faces many threats from elements like UV. It is these elements that cause you to lose your curls due to breakage, and it is even worse if you have colour-treated your hair with peroxide. It is good to make some changes to your routine to compensate for the sun and the extra sweat.

Adding another washing to your week might help relieve the itching and irritation and you will get a chance to hydrate and moisturise your curls fully.

Do more washes mid-week.

Many naturals only wash once per week. However, if you sweat a lot and your scalp is itchy, it may be time to add another wash.

Your scalp tends to collect more dirt and grime during the summer because of the heat.

Sweaty hair can lead to an itchy scalp, so you will need a way to do a mild cleanse during the week. You can do a wash with a shampoo with no sulphate or a water-only rinse.

Sometimes the water is refreshing enough to relieve the itching so you may want to experiment first with the water-only wash.

Ditch using thick oils for the scalp.

Heavy oils can clog hair follicles if they are blended with dead skin cells and dirt.

You can go back to using heavier oils for oiling your scalp as your skin gets drier in winter.

Like this: Like Loading...