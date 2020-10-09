Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The ritual murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) of Nyamutumbu Village in Murehwa has united the nation as people from all walks of life have joined hands in consoling the family, with some from the Diaspora contributing towards funeral expenses.

The boy’s uncle, Tapiwa Makore (Senior) (57), is accused of murdering his brother’s child with the help of his herdsman, Tafadzwa Shamba.

Both have since been arrested and remanded in custody on murder charges as police continue their hunt for the witchdoctor accused of processing body parts.

The witchdoctor’s name has not been revealed.

The child had his head, arms and legs cut off in the ritual killing after being kidnapped and drugged.

A lot of the reaction has been directed at witchdoctors who instigate ritual murders and process body parts, with most wanting them hunted down and punished as severely as the actual killers

Yesterday, the Zanu PF Women’s League led by secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa paid condolences to the Makore family and donated groceries and cash.

Church members, the local leadership, relatives and members of the community have since the death of Tapiwa been visiting the Makore homestead for prayers and to comfort the family.

The Zanu PF Women’s League expressed dismay that instead of working hard to be successful, some people were turning to ritual murders in a superstitious attempt to get rich.

Cde Chinomona said the Women’s League and the whole nation had been traumatised by the incident and would not rest until justice was served.

She said the boy’s death was no longer a Makore issue as it had affected the whole nation, including President Mnangagwa.

“The death of Tapiwa is an eye-opener. We now know there were murderers in the community and this will put an end to the rituals. The nation is in pain. Everywhere people are affected and waiting for justice to be served. The death of Tapiwa has shown that some people are engaging in evil acts to get rich.

“Let us work hard to be successful. We cannot destroy the nation because of greed. As women, we are going to pray for justice to prevail. I am grateful that women have come in large numbers including members of different churches to console Tapiwa’s mother,” she said.

Cde Chinomona said they would unite as the Women’s League and march against ritual killings to ensure justice is delivered.

“Witchdoctors who are promoting murder should be arrested, shamed and exposed,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said as a mother, she knew how it felt to lose a child and that experience was not easy to get over.

“As a mother I know how it feels. After all the nine-month pregnancy experience, labour pains, the sacrifice one does for the upkeep of the child only to the lose the son to murder. What has happened to our community. What has happened to our culture? Where is humanity? We need to respect life. Let us work hard than rely on rituals to succeed,” she said.

She commended churches that have been comforting the family, saying such emotional support was vital during these difficult times.

Minister Mutsvangwa urged people to value the sanctity of human life.

Chief Mangwende said they were waiting for justice to prevail.

“In Murehwa we have declared that we do not want to see murderers walking freely. Justice should prevail,” he said.

A relative, Mrs Rufaro Musupayi, said the family was overwhelmed by the support it was receiving from many people including those in the diaspora.

“We have received messages and money from people in the diaspora, some of whom we are not related to. Some have also pledged to send Tapiwa’s siblings to school. The emotional and financial support has gone a long way in helping us as family,” she said.

Tapiwa’s father Mr Munyaradzi Makore said the support from the nation had strengthened the family.

“Churches, individuals, politicians and members of this community have really helped us. We feel we are not alone. We are however still waiting for the head so we can proceed with the burial. We will wait until the head is found,” he said.

Apostolic Faith Mission, Pastor Mollete Machese Gunda said although fear and anger had gripped the community, churches were there for emotional support.

“We have to remember that God is with us and he will guide us through this difficult time just as he did to Stephan when he was stoned to death,” she said.

