FC PLATINUM have parted ways with their assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe, with the three times in a row Zimbabwean champions announcing that the separation was by agreement of the parties involved.

In a statement released on Friday, FC Platinum president Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed that Sweswe has left the club.

“FC Platinum wishes to announce the departure of assistant coach, Lizwe Sweswe from the team through a mutual separation agreement,’’ Mashingaidze said.

He thanked Sweswe, who has been with FC Platinum since 2017 for being dedicated during the time he was with the club. Sweswe last year led the Zvishavane based side to their third title on the trot when he took over from Norman Mapeza who quit the club in September. The former Tsholotsho coach was part of the FC Platinum technical team when Pure Platinum won their three championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Lizwe has been with the team for the past four years and the club would to thank him for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to the achievement of the club objectives. He has been an integral part of our technical and the year 2019 will remain a memorable year one as he led us yet to another championship and together with his team took us to the Champions League,’’ said Mashingaidze.

Sweswe has for weeks been subject of speculation as head coach Pieter de Jongh was said to have wanted him out of his technical team with the two said to have fallen out. It seems De Jongh’s plans have come to fruition with Sweswe seemingly forced out of the club.

FC Platinum started training as a group on Friday as they prepare for the start of the 2020/21 Confederation of African Football Champions League next month.

