Mehluli Sibanda

Senior Sports Reporter

THERE is a sigh of relief for the senior men’s team, who faced the prospect of travelling by road to and Malawi for an international friendly match scheduled for Sunday, with the team now to fly out on Saturday.

Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela said the team is now going by chartered flight.

“We are flying out on Saturday,” Gwesela said.

Had a charter flight not been arranged for the Warriors, the players would have traveled by road to and from Malawi, a combined distance of over 1 200 kilometres.

Sports and Recreation Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa commended Zifa for securing a plane to take the team straight to Malawi. Mlotshwa called for continued productive engagement as well as teamwork for the betterment of Zimbabwean football.

“Thank you @online_zifa for arranging a charter for our Warriors for this weekend’s friendly in Malawi. Let us continue with constructive dialogue and cooperation for the sake of our football,’’ posted Mlotswa on Twitter.

On Thursday, coach Zdravko Logarušic named a squad of 18 players, including nine locally based ones for international friendly match against Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday. Some of the foreign domiciled players who made it to camp were England based Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadebe who plays club football in Turkey.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers

1. Talbert Shumba (Triangle United)

2. Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

3. Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn)

4. Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

5. Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol)

6. Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon)

7. Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor)

8. MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United)

9. Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

Midfielders

10. Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa)

11. Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

12. Ishamel Wadi (Caps United)

13. Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

14. Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

15. Phenias Bamusi (Caps United

16. King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

17. Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City)

18. Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)

