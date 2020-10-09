AMBITIOUS Chitungwiza-based dancehall singer Mike “Micho” Saujeni has received a shot in the arm for his mobility after the Alfred Dondo Foundation in partnership with Impala Car Rental donated a new wheelchair to enable him to fulfil his musical dream.

A number of seasoned musicians among them Patrick Mkwamba, Progress Chipfumo, Sam Mataure, Shiga-Shiga and his wife Susan have also been beneficiaries of the Alfred Dondo Foundation in partnership with Impala Car Rental in this COVID-19 lockdown.

Although Saujeni, who got paralysed at a tender age, has written many yet to be recorded songs, such as Kalife kemughetto, Babie Rekusabhabha and Martial Arts, he said music was a passion and a calling for him.

His lyrical prowess, complemented by a wonderful voice, have already earned him the moniker “Winky D”, a popular local multi-award winning musician, among his St Marys peers.

The 20-year-old talented singer said his future lay in music, adding that he is determined to pursue his career.

“This is a great gift for me as an aspiring musician that will go a long way in my pursuit to fulfil my musical dream. I am happy and optimistic that with eased mobility, my dream will soon come true,” he said.

“I love music and I know I can sing. I was born a musician and I will work hard to fulfil that dream.”

His mother, Anne Mangadze said the wheelchair donation was a timely boost for her son.

“It is tough for me to take care of my children with their conditions (all living with disability) as such I was failing to raise money to buy a wheelchair for Mike who is paralysed. For him, going to the toilet has been difficult without a wheelchair as he used to crawl to get into the toilet,” she said.

“I am really thankful to Alfred Dondo Foundation and Impala Car Rental for their love. This wheelchair will go a long way in assisting Mike to pursue his dream as he loves singing. The groceries came at the appropriate time especially when things are really down in this COVID-19 environment.”

Impala Car Rental brand and projects manager Tracy Ngoma said the charity initiatives were part of the company’s way of giving back to the community.

“Having been touched by Mike Saujeni’s plight, we found it fit as a company through our Alfred Dondo Foundation to assist him with a wheelchair and some groceries,” she said.

“With the little that we have, we are going to continue with our charity work across the country during this COVID-19 lockdown. We are glad that through the initiatives we are bringing relief to many.”

A fortnight ago, the car hire company donated some groceries to Mvurwi’s 16-year-old twin sisters Shelter and Sharon Chirata who suffered severe burns in an inferno at the age of five.

The company has also pledged to pay medical bills for Sharon who is set to undergo plastic surgery on her deformed face and neck on October 15 at a private hospital in Harare.

