Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors are set to leave this morning by road for an international friendly match against Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Zifa communications and competitions manager, Xolisani Gwesela, who is also the acting team manager, said they expected to be in Blantyre just before 10pm on Friday.

The travelling party includes all the players called up by coach Zdravko Logarusic, except the duo of Alec Mudimu who plays for Sherrif Tiraspol in Moldova, and Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs. The duo will fly straight to Malawi, according to Gwesela.

Also set to be part of the road trip is Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, who arrived in the country on Thursday night, and Turkish-based Teenage Hadebe, whose flight touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport on Friday morning.

“We are leaving this morning by road,” said Gwesela.

The distance between Harare and Blantyre is 608km.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Triangle United), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon),Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United), Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa),Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows), Ishamel Wadi (Caps United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers: Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)

Like this: Like Loading...