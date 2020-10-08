Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Multi-award-winning musician Jah Prayzah has said his nomination among Africa’s music giants for this year’s edition of the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA), will encourage him to work extra hard.

The musician has been nominated against Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Wiz Kid, Diamond Platinumz, Harmonize, Rayvanny, Tiwa Savage and Eddy Kenzo for the Entertainer of the Year category.

The prestigious awards, which honour African community leadership, entrepreneurship and artistes’ excellence, will be held in New Jersey, United States, on December 12.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said they were happy and the nomination itself as it was a great achievement.

“We are really happy about the nomination as it is an encouragement to keep on doing the best,” he said. “We do not sing for awards, but just being recognised for doing what you love to do is always a bonus.”

Asked how they view the other competitors considering that they were coming from different countries where they were ‘big guns’, Mushapaidze said they were not moved.

“It is difficult considering other artists in the categories have also been putting in so much work and it being a voting process we obviously have a slight numbers disadvantage, but it is always good being considered amongst the best and a win would be an extra bonus,” he said.

Jah Prayzah yesterday posted a picture of his new trucks, announcing that he was now venturing into the trucking-logistics business.

Some of his fans reacted negatively to the post, blasting him for allegedly ‘showing off’, while others saluted him for his hustle.

“You can never go wrong by diversifying and then you can continue producing those hits just as a matter of passion without any pressure or anyone dictating terms. So many musicians have died as paupers, but you are changing the game. I salute you,” commented Munyaradzi Laurel Majoma.

Mushapaidze said their focus was now on business, although they will still be pushing the music side.

“We are focusing on the MTM Trucking business which is showing great opportunities,” he said. “It is already set up, so the free time from shows has permitted us to concentrate on that business. We also have few singles that we are working on and will be dropping them soon.

“If you remember that even Jesus Christ was not loved by everyone, you can easily remind yourself that you are not any superior to him. So never pay attention to negativity, but be able to take constructive criticism to help build yourself.”

Jah Prayzah is not the only Zimbabwean musician nominated for the prestigious award.

Charmaine Shamiso “ShaSha” Mpambiro, is battling it out in the Best Female Artiste category which has Zahara, Sho Madjozi, Rema Namakula, Kenza Mosli, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Aya Namakura and Nandy.

Close sources have revealed that Shasha, the Best New International Act winner at the Black Entertainment Television, is in the country and is hosting a private event today as a thank you to her fans and media in Harare.

