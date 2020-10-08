Herald Reporter

ZANU PF external structures have called on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union to intensify the fight against sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Regional and Diaspora structures described the fight against sanctions as the 4th Chimurenga which required a united front.

The call comes after Sadc countries have declared October 25 as a solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on the day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the sanctions.

Zimbabweans in the Diaspora rallied fellow countrymen across the world to unite in calling for the lifting of the illegal embargoes.

Zanu PF South Africa district spokesperson Cde Kennedy Mandaza said they were calling on Sadc and the African Union member states to intensify the fight against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and European countries.

“We need to tell them that the sanctions are killing the poor Zimbabweans. The sanctions have generally had devastating effects on the whole economy,” he said.

The party’s Cape Town District Youth chairman Cde Gibson Karimakuenda said there was need to ensure sanctions were removed.

“The balance of payment position has deteriorated significantly since the introduction of sanctions. There is no access to credit lines from international financial institutions,” said Cde Karimakuenda.

Another Zanu PF member based in Johannesburg Cde Kundai Darlington Vambe said: “It is very important that we come together and voice our concern to the countries that imposed the sanctions. The effects of sanctions are now making it difficult for our entrepreneurs to resuscitate their businesses.

“It requires the much needed agenda setting from the region, since all countries which trade with Zimbabwe are also affected,” he said.

Cde Tinashe Mukori, the Zanu PF Cape Town district spokesperson said October 25 was declared an Anti-Sanctions Day by the Sadc leaders when they met on 29 August 2019.

He said this was an unanimous resolution reached, with clarity of vision and commonality of purpose, after the realisation that the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe led to sustained disinvestment and de-industrialisation that severely weakened the economy with negative consequences for the citizen’s warfare.

The worst affected were vulnerable groups whose jobs, education, health and general source of livelihoods were decimated.

“We are extremely happy about the solidarity and unanimous decision by Sadc to call for the removal of sanctions. This symbolises a much needed turn to pragmatic collective agenda setting of regional integration, standing cognisant that if one member state catches a cold, the rest of the bloc sneezes.

“So on October 25, we as Zimbabweans in Diaspora, are going to be commemorating this special day to express our resolute stance against the continued imposition of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. We have planned to march to the British and American consulates here in Cape Town and we hope that our brothers and sisters in ANC and all Africans at large, will join us.

“We hope all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora will join hands to call for removal of illegal sanctions on our country so that we are able to fend for ourselves through free and fair trade with other nations.”

At the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly two weeks ago, African Union (AU) chair and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated the call for the removal of sanctions.

President Ramaphosa made the call to the General Assembly in his capacity as the AU leader.

“This will enable African countries to not only mitigate the health impacts of Covid-19, but to aid us in the immense task of rebuilding our shattered economies. To ensure that no country is left behind, we reiterate our position as the African Union that economic sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan should be lifted to allow their governments to respond adequately to the pandemic,” he said.

