Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

MATABELELAND South is poised for economic growth after Government through the Agricultural Rural Development Authority (Arda) partnered with an investor at Arda Antelope Estate in Maphisa, Matobo District and transformed the area into an agro-processing hub.

Maphisa, which is set to be the agro-processing centre in the province, will soon have a flour milling plant for the locally produced wheat.

The investor, Trek Petroleum has also partnered the local community in pecan nut production which is set to generate the much-needed foreign currency in the country and create employment for locals in the largely rural province characterised by low rainfall patterns.

Pecan nut trees (Carya illinoinensis) are native to North America and Mexico and thrive in areas characterised by long dry summers and short cold winters.

With its suitable climate, Matabeleland South province has great potential for pecan nut production.

Chronicle news crew recently visited Arda Antelope Estate and observed that at least 1 000 hectares of land have been put under wheat with an anticipated harvest of 8 000 tonnes this year. There is also a thriving horticulture project at the farm.

Project manager Mr Deane Leroux said plans are underway to set up flour and maize meal milling plants in Maphisa with US$600 000 having been injected for the project.

“We have also embarked on a massive pecan nut project where we are growing 140 hectares of pecan nut trees and we have partnered with the local community. I believed over the next 50 to 60 years, the project is going to generate a lot of income to the province and Zimbabwe as a whole,” he said.

“Through our partnership with Arda, we have put 1 000 hectares of wheat and we also have a thriving horticultural project where have cabbages and potatoes and this has created job opportunity in the district.”

Mr Leroux said the Maphisa flour milling plant is set to be commissioned in Maphisa within the next two weeks while the maize meal one will be set up in April next year.

“We have already imported the wheat flour milling equipment which will be put at Maphisa so that the wheat grown on this farm is channelled there for processing. Matabeleland South will now be able to produce its own flour to make bread made in Maphisa and it is quite an exciting project,” he said.

“We will also do that same with maize meal and the plant will be commissioned in six months’ time. The flour mill will be commissioned in the next two weeks and in these two projects we injected US$600 000.”

Mr Leroux said they already secured a market for the pecan nuts project in Europe and China.

“We have been here for five years and we have a good partnership with Arda and Government. Next year we are hoping to expand the project by growing citrus trees on 100 hectares of land at Arda Maphisa and 100 hectares of pecan nuts at Ingwizi Estate in Mangwe District,” he said.

“We have a suitable climate and large land area available for production of pecan nuts and it is therefore quite possible for Zimbabwe to grow its output and possibly compete with South Africa, which is currently the third largest exporter of the nut in the world.”

The revival of the agriculture sector as the backbone of the country’s economy is at the heart of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa’s Government.

Government has always emphasised on the need to support local farmers with agricultural inputs under the President Inputs programme and Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme to the food security as well as the value addition and beneficiation thrusts.

Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) play a key role in this matrix as they add impetus in fast-tracking attainment of set economic targets. One of the flagship projects is the partnership between Arda and Trek Petroleum at Antelope Estate and Ingwizi Estate.

Since February 2015 when Arda entered into partnership with Trek Petroleum, Antelope and Ingwizi Estates, which were on the verge of collapse, have registered improved output, creating more job opportunities for local communities.

President Mnangagwa has always reiterated that Government’s objective was to facilitate inclusive development where ordinary people in communities participate in project development.

The Vice-President said there was a synergy between improved agricultural production and infrastructure development.

It is envisaged that establishment of a processing factory in Maphisa would necessitate a quick road infrastructure upgrade and attract more service providers to invest in the fast-growing business centre. — @mashnets.

