FORMER Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has already joined Tshakhuma FC as their new head coach, according to club insiders.

TTM have been in talks with Mapeza after failing to sign Owen Da Gama, who was believed to be too expensive for the DStv Premiership newcomers.

This website has now gathered that the Zimbabwean coach has already been conducting training sessions in Limpopo.

“Mapeza is here training the team and he started last week,” a source close to the team tells KickOff.com.

Another informant reveals TTM are yet to pay some of their players’ salaries and there have been ongoing negotiations to sort the problem out.

“They are busy in training but still negotiating the salaries of some of the players who didn’t get paid in September. Some of the players haven’t returned to training,” he says.

TTM communications and marketing manager Tshidino Ndou has resigned as the club restructures within their management.

Club officials including chairman Lawrence Mulaudzi have been unavailable for comment since Tuesday. – KickOff

