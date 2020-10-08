Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) has given the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) the greenlight to prepare for an end of year tournament in South Africa.

Gorventment on Wednesday gave ZRU the greenlight to resume training and competitive activities that had been put on hold in March.

While applying for the resumption of activities, the ZRU also sought permission to participate in a tournament in neighbouring South Africa

“The SRC is already seized with your application for resumption of training and competitive rugby which has been recommended for approval to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation. In this regard may you kindly go ahead with preparations for the end of year tournament as indicated. Once you have a full proposal you can share same for approvals on time. You will need to indicate the detailed protocols to be put in place for prevention of Covid -19,” read a statement from the SRC.

ZRU chief executive Sifiso Made said the association will meet stakeholders this week

“We have been given permission to resume both training and competition and are happy with the development. There are certain strict conditions we have to meet as an association,” said Made.

“That’s why we will have to engage our stakeholders, including our medical committee, to see how best we can go about it. The leagues and other tournaments had been cancelled and we will have to see how best we will go about our business.”

Made has since informed all stakeholders, including schools, to prepare for the return of the game.

The venues to be used, for both training and competition, will have to be inspected and disinfected before any game can start.

Players and staff also have to be tested regularly for Covid-19 and all matches will be played in empty venues.

