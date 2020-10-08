Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ coach Zdravko Logarusic has been forced to turn to local players for the upcoming international friendly match against Malawi.

The Croatian found himself in a difficult situation after the majority of the foreign-based professionals that he had shortlisted failed to turn up. Among the regulars, only Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Marvelous Nakamba and Khama Billiat are expected to make it for the match.

Logarusic had wanted to use the opportunity to assess his players and possible combinations ahead of the crucial back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria next month.

In the end, he had to call in nine local players in his 18-member squad. There are questions about the match fitness of the local players, most of whom last played competitive football in November last year. The league failed to kick off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The technical team also looked to Zambia where they plucked Takudzwa Chimwemwe from Buildcon, Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana) and newboy Tanaka Chinyahara from Red Arrows.

Warriors squad for Malawi friendly

Goalkeepers

1. Talbert Shumba (Triangle United)

2. Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

3. Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn)

4. Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

5. Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol)

6. Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon)

7. Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor)

8. MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United)

9. Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

Midfielders

10. Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa)

11. Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

12. Ishamel Wadi (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

13. Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

14. Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

15. Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United)

16. King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

17. Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City)

18. Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)

