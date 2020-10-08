Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NINE Locally based players have been named in Zimbabwe Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarušic’s squad for an international friendly match against Malawi at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe Football Association said the team should have been announced before the commencement of the international break as is the norm, but the announcement had to be delayed until they had clearance from Government to travel to Malawi for the match.

“The government approved our request to travel to play Malawi on 8 October 2020. Due to travel embargoes in place because of the covid-19 pandemic, some players from abroad whom the coach wished to assess will not make it for this match,’’ Zifa said in a statement.

As a result of the unavailability of some of the players based outside country, the technical team incorporated nine locally domiciled ones into the team, with one eye on the upcoming 2021 African Nations Championship.

The team leaves for Malawi on Friday.

Goalkeepers

1. Talbert Shumba (Triangle United)

2. Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

3. Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn)

4. Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

5. Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol)

6. Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon)

7. Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor)

8. MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United)

9. Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

Midfielders

10. Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa)

11. Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

12. Ishamel Wadi (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

13. Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

14. Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

15. Phenias Bamusi (Caps United

16. King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

17. Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City)

18. Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...