1402: The President’s tour included various projects that were built in the aftermath of the Cyclone Idai disaster in Chimanimani. The projects include, houses, construction and the rebuilding of bridges.

1320: President Mnangagwa has arrived for the commissioning ceremony.

1319: VP Chiwenga, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister July Moyo, Minister Mutsvangwa, Minister Mavima have arrived.

1314: President Mnangagwa is now in Chimanimani for the commission of Cyclone Recovery infrastructure. His first port of call was West End Farm where some of the victims will be relocated to. Construction of some of the houses is already underway.

