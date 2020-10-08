Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GANG of 11 men is on the run for allegedly fatally attacking a man with axes, machetes and knobkerries in a dispute over an undisclosed matter.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred in Mpisini area in Esigodini. He said the gang attacked the now deceased Mandlenkosi Dube (20) on Friday last week at around 3PM and he later died on Tuesday while admitted to Mpilo Hospital.

He said police had since launched a manhunt for the suspects who included Wellington Sibanda (28), Lungile Dlamini (20), Mzingaye Sibanda (28), Prosper Ncube (27), Moreblessing Sibanda (24), Blessed Sibanda (27), Emmanuel Sithole (27), Lameck Sibanda (23), Honest Mhlanga (23) and Mqondisi Nyoni and Talent Sibanda both who ages are unknown.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Mpisini Business Centre in Esigodini. Mandlenkosi Dube was drinking at the business centre with the 11 men when they had a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. They threatened to assault Dube who then fled from the business centre,” he said.

“The gang pursued Dube while they were armed with axes, machetes and knobkerries and the caught up with him. They assaulted him with the weapons and left him for dead and fled from the scene. Dube was assisted by a passerbye who alerted other villagers and he was ferried to Esigodini District Hospital where he was further referred to Mpilo Hospital. He died on Tuesday while he was admitted at the hospital. Investigations are underway and no arrests have been made but we are looking for these 11 men as we would like to interview them so that they can assist us with investigations.”

Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police. He urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when they faced with disputes but rather find amicable ways of resolving issues. He said most fights were as a result of petty issues that could easily be resolved.

Chief Insp Ndebele also urged people to desist from carrying around dangerous weapons as they were used in committing many murder cases.

@DubeMatutu

Like this: Like Loading...