FORMER AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari has turned down an offer from Maritzburg United in favour of a possible move to join Kaizer Chiefs.

This publication broke the story a few months ago about Muntari’s interest in playing in the PSL and the player subsequently went public to confirm his preference for Chiefs.

Now according to information gathered by KickOff.com, Maritzburg have made an offer to the Ghana international.

“Maritzburg United have engaged the player’s representatives to discuss the potential of the player moving to KwaZulu-Natal this coming season,” says the source.

“But the player has made up his mind and only wants to play for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.”

The 35-year-old Uefa Champions League winner is a free agent after his short-term contract with Spanish side Albacete expired at the end of last season.

The Glamour Boys are currently banned by Fifa from signing any player for the next two transfer window periods, unless their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport is successful.

Former Bidvest Wits left-back Sifiso Hlanti is already training with Gavin Hunt’s new side in anticipation of a move. – KickOff

Like this: Like Loading...