Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Centre for Innovation and Technology (CITE) will this month hold its inaugural healing and reconciliation festival, Asakhe Film Festival.

Themed, In Search of Peace and Justice, the festival will run from October 9 to 30 and comes after Senators recently commended President Mnangagwa for tackling the emotive Gukurahundi issue head on.

They said his commitment to peace building and reconciliation will stimulate national development.

President Mnangagwa has on numerous occasions encouraged citizens to openly speak about Gukurahundi and artistes are playing their part in coming up with arts products to spread the word.

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) is leading the peace building process.

In a statement, CITE founder and director Zenzele Ndebele said the project seeks to feature the significance of momentary equity utilising film.

“Matabeleland and Midlands regions were the worst affected by the political disturbances between 1982 and 1985 which left an estimated 20 000 people dead and many others injured. More than three decades later, the impact of the disturbances is still affecting people’s lives.

“Asakhe Film Festival intends to highlight the importance of transitional justice using film and testimonies from some of the survivors. The aim is to contribute to national healing and reconciliation efforts in Zimbabwe,” said Ndebele.

He said the initiative is part of their ongoing programme which is in its first year and is meant to assist in the national healing and reconciliation.

“This is part of our three-year project: Confronting the Past: National Healing, Reconciliation and Transitional Justice in Zimbabwe.

The project focuses on truth-telling as a way of finding closure for victims and also promoting reconciliation within communities.

Truth-telling helps in community healing and preventing the recurrence of past abuses.

“It also helps identify the necessary reforms that can prevent such violations from happening again. CITE also uses alternative media platforms to promote dialogue on transitional justice in Zimbabwe with a focus on the historical injustices that occurred in Matabeleland and Midlands in the 1980s,” he said.

Ndebele said on the last day of the festival there are going to launch the Gukurahundi Memorial Library, an online resource that will help curate information and testimonies on Gukurahundi.

The festival will be held on the CITE Facebook page. — Follow on Twitter @mthabisi_mthire.

