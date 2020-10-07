Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu/Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporters

HOPEFUL urban farmers yesterday started preparing their land in different parts of Bulawayo following the heavy downpours on Monday and Tuesday which experts say mark the start of the 2020/21 rainy season.

Carrying hoes and axes, the early birds said the onset of the season had motivated them to start preparing the land as many of them did not yield much during the past farming season.

They said the predicted normal to above normal rainfall for the country could also mark the end of water woes in Bulawayo which have seen residents going for days without running water.

The country’s major cities Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru received heavy downpours on Monday and Tuesday compared to rains received in other parts of Zimbabwe.

According to The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), the early start of the rainy season is a result of the La-Nina climate pattern that is set to affect most of the Sadc region.

The La-Nina climate pattern is associated with heavy rains in the affected regions.

According to the latest Global Agricultural Geo-monitoring Initiative (GEOGLAM) global outlook report, southern Africa may receive more rainfall compared to the 2019/20 farming season.

Ms Eveline Chakonye a beneficiary of the Presidential Agricultural Input Scheme last year said she normally gets two months supply of maize from her small field in New Magwegwe suburb.

She said during the last season, she only managed to harvest a few melons as her maize crop became a write-off due to erratic rains.

“I was motivated by the heavy rains received last night to come and clear my land as we are hopeful for a better season this time. I started farming on this piece of land years ago and I think it is time I prepare so that when it is time to plant, I am not found wanting,” she said.

Ms Chakonye said the field was a source of livelihood for her and her grandchildren although the past year forced them to source maize from elsewhere.

“I usually benefit from the presidential input scheme and since this year they are encouraging to do gatshompo, I need to teach my grandchildren how to till and cultivate the land in case I fall sick when it’s time to plant as we are looking forward to an improved rainfall.”

This year’s presidential inputs to be received under the Intwasa/Pfumvudza farming concept, that is popularly known as gatshompo in the Matabeleland region, include cow peas, groundnuts, cotton seeds as well as fertiliser and chemicals to help farmers yield enough produce as government is doing everything to end food insecurity in Zimbabwe.

Under the programme, each household will receive a standardised input package of 5kg seed, 50kg basal and 50kg top dressing fertiliser and these communal farmers will be expected to practice Intwasa/Pfumvudza.

Government adopted Intwasa/Pfumvudza to address the problem of low production and productivity which continued to negatively affect food security in Zimbabwe.

For Ms Lydia Mahofa from Mzilikazi suburb, the onset of the rains is a sign of hope for the people of Bulawayo.

She says in a normal year she can harvest up to two tonnes of maize and other crops like peanuts, sweet potatoes and round nuts.

“I am happy the rains have started falling, it’s a sign of hope especially for us residents who have gone for two weeks without running water. I pray that our dams fill up soon so that we stop struggling,” she said.

According to Ms Mahofa, she has never had problems with council and hopes to harvest more maize this farming season.

“The past two years were so bad but as projections are already giving us, I know we will harvest more this time. I think such farming activities help families supplement food supplies at home since we are already living in challenging economic times,” she added.

Mr Thamusanqa Lutshaba of Entumbane suburb said the rains were a great relief as he has a strong love for farming.

“I do my farming between Entumbane and Richmond Suburb. I will go to the fields on the weekend to make preparations of the field. I won’t be planting now,” he said.

Mr Lutshaba said reports of good rains are encouraging as he has a big field that can provide enough harvest to support him throughout the year on a good farming season.

“Farming is a gamble, for the past two or so years, we harvested nothing but am hopeful that this year the heavens will smile on us,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...