Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ON the last Friday of the month of October in 2020, the city’s entertainment scene is set to be all buzz as the Creative Diversity and Social Inclusion (Credisi) marks its last gig with a star-studded line-up for its 12th edition.

Encompassed with diversity of genres, an array of artistes namely Imbube group Indosakusa: The Morning Star, rhumba/tshibilika artistes Madlela Skhokhobobo, Clement Magwaza, Bolamba Culture Birds and Ceejay; Zimbabwe rap king Asaph, house songstresses Sandra Ndebele and Novuyo Seagirl; gospel musician Vuyo Brown, vocalist and guitarist Samuzik, and kwaito star “President wama2k” Tebza, the online show is set to be lit.

Having begun in August last year, the shows took place at different BCC community halls in high density suburbs as part of efforts to revive the halls.

In March this year, the shows had to be stopped due to the ban of public gatherings. They resumed in April where they were conducted online.

Eleven shows have so far been held with six of them being held virtually. Four workshops have been conducted to empower artistes.

From the start of the show which seeks to celebrate the city’s artistic diversity and talent, a number of artistes have put out a great game among them Sweet Mobby, Qeqe, DJ Prince Eskhosini, Mzistozz, Shekinah, Soul Dudes, Mawiza, Skaiva, Mandy Mae (Badgyal), Fish F Ndaramu, Sithandazile Dube, Msiz’kay, Cal Vin, Mimie, Vuyo Brown, wheel spinner DJ Aaron, Sungura Masters and new kids on the block Letticia Ontle, Ashleigh Manyakaidze brings, female wheel spinner DJ Crazy D and the list goes on.

Credisi co-producer, Nkululeko Nkala said: “The line-up is derived from demand and suggestions from people as shown that it has some of the best artistes from the city.

“Surely from these acts it shows that it’s befitting a finale and we also wanted variety hence cutting across genres.” — Follow on Twitter @mthabisi_mthire.

