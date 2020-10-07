Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

QUEENS Sports Clun recorded their first win in the National Premier League when they defeated Great Zimbabwe Patriots by 44 runs at Queens on Wednesday.

The contest was reduced to a 24-over affair because of a wet outfield caused by heavy rain which pounded Bulawayo on Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday.

Luke Jongwe top scored with 31 coming in to bat at number six while opener Chamunorwa Chibhabha was second best with 29 as Queens made 126/9 in 24 overs. Most of the damage with ball in hand was done by seamer Nkosilathi Nungu picked up four wickets for 34 runs in five overs.

The visitors did not such a great start in their run chase as they found themselves on 10/2 in the fourth over. Once Queens brought on the spinners, the Patriots were unable to keep up and were blown away for 82 in 19.3 overs. Richmond Mutumbami and Gabriel Jaya had the joint highest individual score for the Patriots with 19 runs each.

Man of the match, left arm spinner Tanatswa Bechani bowled brilliantly to finish with three wickets for just two runs in three overs with one maiden. Fellow left arm spinner Sean Williams had four wickets for 22 runs in 3.3 overs.

At Harare Sports Club, man of the match Tarisai Musakanda scored 142 runs, the first century in the NPL to power Midwest to a 148 run triumph over Gladiators. Easterns defeated Takashinga by five runs in a closely fought contest at Takashinga Cricket Club in a match in which fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara stole the show with five wicket hauls each. Muzarabani picked up 5/28 as Easterns were 168 all out in 43.3 overs. Chatara picked up 5/27 to see Takashinga fall short of their target by five runs.

At Kwekwe Sports Club, the contest between Amakhosi and Harare Kings failed to produce a result because of a wet outfield which was deemed too dangerous to the players. There was a lengthy delay in the start and when the match did get underway, each team was meant to bat 18 overs. Amakhosi were 30/1 in 5.2 overs before the contest ended prematurely.

@Mdawini_29

