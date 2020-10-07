BY SHARON SIBINDI

The two shows that will be hosted by Tinda on October 30 and 31 will feature both upcoming and seasoned comedians in the mould of Falton, Ezra, Mbongeni and Maforty.

“We just wanted to start living normally again and we thought it is also time to give people some live performances they have been starved of for months now. The police have cleared the shows after recommendations from National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Bulawayo office and COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to,” said Maforty.

“Having already done the COVID-19 preparedness for Dominican Convent, we are confident in 9th Ave Surgery’s capabilities to implement and monitor the COVID-19 guidelines. The number of attendees is dependent on government directives, that is the reason we have two shows and even if the numbers are increased we will continue as planned.”

Maforty urged comedy lovers to come through and enjoy a night of clean comedy that Sanctified Comedy Club has always dished out.

“Anyone and everyone who loves comedy should come through. We deliver family-oriented comedy sets. We were given a maximum of 100 people for each show and we have made 90 tickets for each show. All tickets will be sold in advance,” he said.

“We are already working on doing shows in other provinces and of course I intend to celebrate my five years in comedy with a one-man show in December.”

He said they were also organising a show for people to enjoy and unwind from all what has been happening.

“They say laughter is the best medicine and we hope it heals people’s souls. It has been a difficult time for everyone and being involved at 9th Ave Surgery I got to see what COVID-19 can do to individuals and families,” he said.

“I just thought it was time people took their minds off the COVID-19 situation and got to live normally again. We comedians know how to get people to enjoy it and it is by giving them a show. Online performances don’t give that much of an experience, so we decided to go live adhering to all COVID-19 preventive guidelines.”

