MUTARE-BASED gospel outfit Royal Trumpet band leader Benjamin Chimoyo has challenged musicians in the country to emulate the humility of veteran singer Leonard Karikoga Zhakata whom he said has led a scandal-free musical life.

Chimoyo made the remarks recently in an interview with NewsDay Life & Style on the side-lines of the launch of their single track Hanganwa that features Zhakata.

The Upenyu Mutoro hitmaker and his Zimbabwe All Stars band attended the launch.

“We collaborated well on the song with Leonard Zhakata, he has a good voice and our voices are almost the same. As a group, we have always admired his humility,” he said.

Apart from Zhakata, The Royal Trumpet band has also done four collaborations with different musicians.

Their first collaboration was with pastor Tinashe Murigo on a song titled Nyenyedzi, before doing another one with Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi titled Ndaperera Pana Jesu and Kudzi Nyakudya on Tendai Kunababa.

At the launch, Chimoyo took the opportunity to launch the Royal Trumpet Trust.

Among the people who attended the event were prominent gospel musicians Blessing Shumba, Dorcas Moyo, Pastor Tinashe Murigo and

Nyakudya.

