Langton Nyakwenda

WHIILE Knowledge Musona has settled well at Belgian side AS Eupen, where he has been converted into a central midfielder, his younger brother Walter is now jobless.

The 24-year-old Walter has been released by relegated South African side Polokwane City and is now a free agent.

Polokwane, who had three Zimbabweans on their books, are streamlining their budget following their relegation from the top-flight last month.

Giant goalie, George Chigova, has since joined SuperSport United, while Charlton Mashumba’s future at Rise and Shine is still unclear.

Musona’s fate has been sealed and the former Young Warriors star is now club hunting.

“I am getting my clearance,” Musona told Kick Off.

“Nothing went wrong, there was an agreement between me and the club.”

Musona made 15 appearances in the 2019/2020 Absa Premiership, seven of them from the bench, and scored once in the 3-2 win against Cape Town City on February 16.

On the other hand, Knowledge Musona has rediscovered form at Belgian to- flight AS Eupen, where he has started in all the eight league matches so far.

Knowledge is shining in his new central midfield role.

The 30-year-old Warriors captain has one league goal, scored in the 2-2 draw against Antwerp on September 20.

AS Eupen are currently 13th on the 18-team log, with one win in eight matches, but Musona has been putting in some solid performances.

Like this: Like Loading...