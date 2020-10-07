Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a woman who escaped from police custody after making a false rape report.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Kamogelo Ndebele (17) from Plumtree escaped from a place of safety at Plumtree Police Station in September. He appealed to members of the public with information on her whereabouts to contact the police.

Chief Insp Ndebele said Kamogelo made a rape report and was placed in a place of safety pending police investigations which later revealed that her report was false.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of Kamogelo Ncube a female aged 17-years-old. She is light brown in complexion, slim and of medium height. She was last seen putting on a black and white blouse and a cream skirt.

The woman was housed at a place of safety by the police as the rape allegations were being investigated.

When police discovered that she had made a false report, she was nowhere to be found when they when at the house.

It is a criminal offence to file a false report with the police.

“The suspect escaped from a safe place at ZRP Plumtree after making a false rape report. She reported a rape case and was placed in a place of safety and when the police discovered that her report was false, they went to the place where she was being housed with an intention to arrest her and discovered that she had fled. Any person with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect can contact Constable Shindi from Plumtree Police Station on 0718 995 631 or they can contact me Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele on 02842-22810 or 0715 431 235 or 0773 594 899,” he said.

@DubeMatutu

Like this: Like Loading...